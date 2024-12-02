Simplex now supports Bitcoin SV across its global network

Simplex enables merchants worldwide to accept payment methods for the purchase of digital assets, including Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards. With over 150 partner exchanges, wallets, and gateways, the addition of Bitcoin SV to Simplex’s suite of product offerings, will extend BSV’s accessibility to users, according to the official press release.

Some of Simplex’s partners already supporting Bitcoin SV include: BiKi, Bitfinex, Bithumb, Bitmart, BitMax, CoinEx, Cross exchange, DigiFinex, Huobi, KuCoin, MXC, OKEx, and Poloniex. Bitcoin SV can facilitate data usage, while also maintaining appropriate transaction times and transaction fees (sending a Bitcoin SV payment costs fractions of a cent).