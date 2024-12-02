Simon Malls selects Bitstop to install Bitcoin ATMs

Bitstop installed five Bitcoin ATMs in Simon Property Group locations in Carlsbad Premium Outlets in Carlsbad, California, Mall of Georgia in Buford, Georgia, Miami International Mall in Miami, Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, and The Avenues in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to Bitstop’s CEO, the data that the company has on the usage of these machines demonstrates a wide variety of users and use cases. People purchase from an ATM as an investment, but also to then buy online or send remittance payments home. The average purchase is USD 160 dollars, with traffic being especially heavy around the first and 15th day of each month, which is payday for many users.

Bitstop is one of the older players in the American Bitcoin ATM sphere, according to CoinDesk. The company launched in 2013 and installed its first Bitcoin ATM two years later, in Florida.