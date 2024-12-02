Signature Bank, Prime Trust join forces for blockchain payments

As part of the agreement, Prime Trust’s Settlement Network will utilise the Bank’s blockchain payments platform Signet, which is expected to allow Prime Trust to provide real-time payment and settlement services to its clients.

As such, any Signature Bank commercial client participating on the Signet platform has the ability to make instantaneous payments in US dollars, with no transaction fees. At the same time, Prime Trust is a technology-driven financial institution that provides financial infrastructure solutions for the digital economy, powering exchanges, OTC desks, portals, platforms, brokers, investment advisors, exchanges, real-estate syndicators, and others with smart API solutions.