SIA, WizKey partner for credits trading on blockchain

The initiative aims to realise an ecosystem where the players in the financial sector can create a transparent, efficient, and liquid secondary credit market. This will make it possible to manage, through SIA's technology infrastructure, the entire credit trading and assignment process, also within the scope of NPL (Non-Performing Loans) securitisation. According to data provided by the European Banking Authority (EBA), the nominal value of loans under moratorium as of June 2020 totaled EUR 871 billion. France has the highest level of exposure (EUR 255 billion), followed by Spain (EUR 187 billion), and Italy (EUR 156 billion).

Each credit portfolio on the platform has its own permanent data room where the history, the documents, and all the results of due diligence activities are available and notarised thanks to DLT technology, avoiding information asymmetry risks and protecting the parties involved in the process. Through the use of smart contracts, credit is digitised on the SIA infrastructure allowing all players in the supply chain to structure competitive private and public auctions and transfer credit portfolios.