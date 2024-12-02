Shopify merchants to enable Crypto.com Pay on their online storefronts





Crypto.com will waive the 0.5% settlement fee on all transactions for one month after integrating. The promotion is valid for all Shopify merchants who sign up for Crypto.com Pay until June 30, 2022.

Crypto.com Pay allows merchants to receive cryptocurrencies instantly from a global base of Crypto.com users with zero transaction fees. This off-chain service is real-time and accessible to all Crypto.com App users around the world. To provide further business incentive for Crypto.com Pay merchants, Crypto.com offers customers crypto cashback Pay Rewards when they check out with the Cronos token (CRO), which can be up to 10% during the promotion periods.

Crypto.com Pay features zero transaction fees and only 0.5% settlement. Merchants do not need to pay any setup costs, and the integration only takes minutes for them to complete. Through Crypto.com Pay, customers can pay with more than 20 tokens, including BTC, ETH, CRO, SHIB, DOGE, and APE.

Since launching in 2018, Crypto.com Pay has helped merchants such as TIME Magazine, Ledger, and Coinzilla, as well as platforms such as WooCommerce and Oveit, tap into the global cryptocurrency economy and accept cryptocurrencies on their websites.