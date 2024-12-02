Shopify adds merchant support for NFTs

Despite the fact that the Shopify team has yet to issue a formal press release, the company CEO has shared that a select few Shopify customers have been allowed the ability to integrate tools to streamline NFT sales.

According to explica.co, Shopify has backed a recent NFT launch with the US sports team Chicago Bulls. With this launch, NFTs are being launched via the Flow Blockchain. It remains to be seen what other chains, if any, Shopify will support.

According to Statista, NFT sales recorded during April 2021 generated an aggregated value of nearly USD 64 million. As of 15 September 2021, the aggregated sales value over 30 days rose significantly, amounting to roughly USD 774 million.