Through this partnership, consumers will be able to pay using their preferred payment methods to purchase crypto directly and store it in their wallets. Moreover, the option of buying cryptocurrency for native fiat currency is also available for users. Another aim of the collaboration is to help Shido’s ecosystem and wallet to become more accessible to new and experienced users alike.

Some of the most noteworthy features of the Shido Wallet include an inbuilt decentralized exchange (DEX), a crypto card, a cross-chain swap system, a custom Web3 browser, and an NFT Gallery. The project’s cross-chain DEX can aggregate liquidity from over two hundred sources across the network according to biz.crast.net. This allows customers to swap on multiple chains without leaving the wallet.

Alchemy Pay’s payment gateway is compatible with MasterCard and Visa in 173 countries. It also supports diverse domestic transactions as well as major mobile wallets operating in developing markets. Some of the key features of the ramp include the ability to increase conversion rates, simpler and faster KYC, as well as lower fees. These elements improve convenience when it comes to buying and selling cryptocurrencies with home currencies.

The integration allows customers to benefit from secure storage and NFT collectable transactions in one place. In addition, by leveraging the capabilities of the Web3 browser, customers can perform searches and link to decentralized applications (DApps). In essence, the partnership with Alchemy allows Shido to onboard new customers from all over the world.

Other Alchemy Pay partnerships

In April 2023, crypto gateway Alchemy Pay has partnered with web3 investment company DWF Labs to support its expansion and secure a funding of USD 10 million.

As part of this collaboration, Alchemy Pay has secured USD 10 million in funding from DWF Labs, which will be used to expand its payment business in Korea, capitalise on the region’s high level of cryptocurrency acceptance, and assist Korean enterprises in achieving greater internationalisation. Alchemy Pay’s estimated valuation during the funding phase was reported to be USD 400 million.

In addition to its payment services, Alchemy Pay has also launched its NFT Checkout service. This offering allows customers to acquire NFTs using fiat payment options, making the process as straightforward as any other standard online payment. With this function, users can easily purchase NFTs using their domestic local currencies.