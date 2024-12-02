Shells adds crypto payment option with BitPay

BitPay allows Shells to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment without having to buy, own or manage crypto. In accepting BTC, BCH, DAI, DOGE, ETH, WBTC, and stablecoins USDC, GUSD, PAX and BUSD payments through BitPay, Shells can broaden its customer base while being protected from the price volatility of crypto transactions.

Shells benefits by adding cryptocurrency to its payment options while reducing high fees increasing payment transparency and efficiency, as the press release says. Shells receives settlement the next business day directly to its bank account in USD. There is no cryptocurrency price volatility or risk to Shells.