Shapeshift releases app, enables cryptocurrency to cryptocurrency exchange

The ShapeShift app will allow users to transact in multiple cryptocurrencies. Thus merchants who mostly use mobile devices for Bitcoin acceptance will now be able to accept a variety of cryptocurrencies with little risk.

One of the things that has plagued cryptocurrency exchanges for years is the security risks inherent to storing so much money in a single place. ShapeShift provides a way around this problem by simply not holding onto the user’s coins. The user enters an output address, sends the coins, and ShapeShift worries about the margins on the coins it’s holding.