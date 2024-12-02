ShapeShift partners Exodus cryptocurrency wallet

ShapeShift.io is an instant digital asset exchange for Bitcoin and other blockchain tokens. The API-based integration allows Exodus wallet users to quickly and securely convert between cryptocurrencies without leaving the application or sending coins to an outside exchange.

The companies revealed that the teams developing Exodus and ShapeShift have been working behind the scenes since late 2015 to create a seamless asset exchange experience directly inside the Exodus wallet application. Exodus will be working in parallel with the ShapeShift team to innovate on new services and future upgrades, the companies continued.

The Exodus wallet currently supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dash, Litecoin and Dogecoin. Support for Monero and additional cryptocurrencies is expected soon.