ShapeShift launches its mobile app





The app enables users to buy, trade, and transfer digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum without trusting a third party to hold their digital keys.

For six years, ShapeShift has developed market-making trade technology that provides exchange rates and liquidity. According to PR Newswire, this technology alongside real-time market price data is available in the mobile app. With this app, users can now buy Bitcoin with a credit or debit card, trade into a portfolio of other digital assets, and transact anywhere in the world from their phone. Users retain full control and custody of their own keys.