ShapeShift joins OpenBazaar platform to support cryptocurrency transactions

With the integration, OpenBazaar customers can buy using Ethereum, Zcash, Ripple and other cryptocurrencies, in addition to Bitcoin. Furthermore, the partnership is through the integration of ShapeShift Shifty Button on the marketplace website. Launched in April 2016, the OpenBazaar platform currently accepts Bitcoin as a payment alternative.

The ShapeShift Shifty Button offers the decentralized, peer-to-peer website, the option of accepting blockchain assets by generating a snippet of code that is easy to implement. This code is available for free and open source, thus broadening customer payment needs quickly and easily, according to EconoTimes.

This month, the team behind OpenBazaar, OB1, raised USD 3 million in a new round of funding, drawing support from BlueYard, Union Square Ventures, and Andreessen Horowitz.