ShapeShift integrates NEM to provide liquidity for XEM token holders

Currently, the NEM team is working to integrate ShapeShift into their Nanowallet, to offer similar services already available through Changelly. The Nanowallet is a native NEM desktop wallet providing users the ability to directly exchange XEM for other cryptocurrencies. Through ShapeShift’s NEM integration, cryptocurrency ATMs will be able to support XEM, along with many consumer goods websites.

Since the NEM.io Foundation announced a USD 40 million expansion at the beginning of 2017, NEM has been rapidly developing Catapult, its second and completely augmented iteration. The company has an Innovation Lab in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The NEM.io Foundation will also begin operations in Europe starting with a training program for software developers in October 2017.

ShapeShift plays an important role in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, and many third parties use its extensive API as the back-end to power services helping to provide liquidity to cryptocurrencies.