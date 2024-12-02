ShapeShift includes DAO to support digital currency exchange

Digix DAO tokens (DGD) is an Ethereum-based DAO token that allows people to purchase gold using digital currencies like Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Ether. DGD works as a crypto-token on Ethereum based Digix protocol to facilitate the transaction of DGX (Digix Gold) tokens which represent the value of actual gold holdings. All asset documentation on the platform is stored using blockchain technology to ensure transparency and security of the gold holdings in the form of DGX.

DAO tokens were created by Ethereum as part of their DAOhub crowdsale.

ShapeShift is a crypto-to-crypto exchange that allows individuals and institutions to buy digital currency without registration.