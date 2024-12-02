ShapeShift gets USD 10.4 mln to boost cryptocurrency exchange platform

ShapeShift is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that converts between blockchain-based tokens, founded out of Switzerland in 2014, and it allows any person or non-person (such as a trading bot) to convert between cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, with no user accounts required.

Currently, the platform supports more than 40 digital currencies and assets, including Bitcoin, litecoin, Ethereum, and Dash.

Previously, the company had raised around USD 2.4 million, and it says its latest cash injection will also be used to release “two groundbreaking exchange products” later in 2017. Among other investors taking part to the round, we mention Lakestar, FundersClub, Blockchain Capital, Pantera Capital, and Access Venture Partners.