ShapeShift Bitcoin exchange integrates with Wirex

ShapeShift.io is an instant exchange for Bitcoin and other blockchain tokens and by partnering with Wirex the company can expand its customer’s funding options. Wirex users can add instantly to their Mastercard debit cards Ethereum, Monero, Litecoin and dozens of other leading blockchain assets.

Wirex also provides users with additional payment processing solutions including an account that enables users to pay with both cryptocurrencies and traditional currencies, beyond the debit card. According to data the company has released, it has experienced growth in user adoption since the beginning of 2016.

Wirex, which is known for offering a suite of personal banking solutions for Bitcoin users, initially released its Bitcoin debit card to enable everyday purchases from coffee to groceries or even the withdrawal of cash from an ATM.