Shakepay issues prepaid card in collaboration with Marqeta





Shakepay is a platform for buying and selling digital currencies in Canada. Its multi-currency digital wallet allows its users to transact in Canadian dollars as well as Bitcoin and Ethereum and transfer balances and cash out. Its new prepaid card is a separate complementary product that will allow customers to spend Canadian dollars at physical and virtual merchants.

Founded in 2010, Marqeta is a global card issuing platform that provides infrastructure and tools for building configurable payment solutions.