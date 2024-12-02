SETL introduces blockchain-powered OpenCSD platform

The OpenCSD platform enables any market participant to commission and run a permissioned registry service for payments, settlement and clearing of cash.

The platform has been designed to be compatible with regulations such as the European Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR), but it is not specific to any particular regulatory model according to bankingtech.com.

The OpenCSD functionality comprises four main components: a permissioned membership structure, a range of control functions including clearing, settlement and corporate actions, liquidity functionality including collateral and repo facilities, and a messaging system which can be used to transmit ISO messages as well as enable communications between participants.

SETL is a UK based institutional payment and settlement infrastructure based on blockchain technology.