Serbia: NBS advises citizens to keep out of Bitcoin

The NBS, citing statements from the European Banking Authority, claims that Bitcoin is not considered legal tender under the country’s laws, coindesk.com reports.

Moreover, the NBS warning highlights that banks and licensed exchange dealers are prohibited from transacting in Bitcoin and that consumers who choose to use digital currency do so at their own risk.

Serbia’s payments ecosystem is underdeveloped, with a PayPal delegation only visiting the market for the first time in April 2014 to discuss whether it would allow local residents to begin receiving money through its service.