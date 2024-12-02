Seoul Government selects Samsung for blockchain-based platform

Samsung SDS has signed a deal with the Seoul Metropolitan Government to help develop its “information strategy” plan, using blockchain to support administration across welfare, public safety and transportation affairs in the capital by 2022.

The citys government is seeking to enhance transparency and improve convenience for the public using blockchain technology. According to CoinDesk, this announcement follows seven months after Samsung unveiled Nexledger – an enterprise-grade blockchain platform hosted in the cloud – that targeted consortia blockchain efforts.