SendChat partners with BlockTrail for Bitcoin security

BlockTrail is known for their Bitcoin API and multi-signature platform. BlockTrail’s multi-signature technology is used to secure SendChat payments, and the end user never has to give up access to their Bitcoin funds.

Furthermore, BlockTrail services allow Bitcoin addresses generation by using one master key. SendChat users are not required to create a manual backup of their digital currency information, as this will be done automatically by BlockTrail.

Other integrations include the usage of Hierarchical Deterministic wallets, advanced multi-signature capabilities and refined analytics on the network and economy.

SendChat is the provider of Telegram, a social messaging platform used by over 50 million people worldwide.

BlockTrail provides a secure Bitcoin platform and API for developers and enterprises, enabling advanced transaction functionality.