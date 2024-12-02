SendChat app enables cryptocurrency transactions

SendChat builds on open source messenger network Telegram with the added feature of sending Bitcoin, Sendcoin, Dogecoin and Darkcoin. The SendChat app uses the same open source script and infrastructure as Telegram that currently has over 50 million users. SendChat will include Telegrams features such as sending messages, files, photos, videos and much more while being able to send and receive Bitcoin, Sendcoin, Dogecoin and Darkcoin by clicking on a contact.

SendChat members will be able to send and receive messages to Telegram users but sending cryptocurrencies requires both users to have SendChat. SendChat’s cryptocurrency function does not require wallet addresses or technical expertise.