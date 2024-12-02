Sella launches startup acceleration programme focused on the metaverse

The programme is fostered by dpixel, its Venture Incubator, in partnership with OGR Torino. It aims to identify and support the growth of national and international startups for the development of innovative, economically sustainable, inclusive, and safe solutions and technologies within the financial applied metaverse.

The metaverse is a multifaceted, ever-changing digital environment designed to make people's experiences on the web immersive. According to Grand View Research data, the metaverse is expected to reach a global market value of USD 678.8 billion in 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.4%. Based on a combination of high-tech factors such as infrastructure, interfaces, hybrid/virtual experiences, and creator economy, the metaverse can enable new and unexplored market opportunities for the world of finance as well.

The acceleration programme was born with the ultimate goal of bringing benefits to people during their approach and adoption of the metaverse, proposing solutions able to anticipate and guide the development of the same. Startups already represent a pillar in the construction of the new digital environment and even the smallest business projects can play a significant role in the growth of metaverse finance: startups are in fact core to this path and increase the speed of innovation of large companies. The Sella group supports the initiative to foster and enable finance in an increasing development scope such as the metaverse.

Metaverse 4 Finance Accelerator aims at domestic and international startups able to forge disruptive innovations on the market through technologies applied to metaverse finance. Startup requirements involve a defined core team, a clear value proposition, a prototype ready for market launch within 6-10 months, and a TRL (Technology Readiness Level) greater than or equal to 6.

The initiative will run for a period of 6 months involving 4 phases: a first phase of Scouting & Selection entailing the evaluation and selection of the most suitable startups, followed by a second step of Business Acceleration to support the business plan and identify the 10 best startups. The technical validation phase of the products and solutions will then come next for the 5 finalist startups (which will receive a funding of EUR 100,000 each) before moving on to ‘matchmaking’, exploring the opportunity of integrating the developed innovations within the processes of companies operating in the industry.