Securitize raises USD 48 mln in Series B fundraising round





The raise also comes before the anticipated launch of Securitize Markets, a marketplace designed for the trading of digital asset securities, providing a path to liquidity for the private capital markets.

The raise was co-led by Blockchain Capital and investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Tactical Value. They were joined by new investors including Ava Labs, IDC Ventures, Migration Capital, NTT Data, and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

Of note, participants in this Series B investment round will receive their shares in the form of digital asset securities issued by Securitize's platform.