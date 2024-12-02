



Through this deal, Securitize aims to grow its assets under management and optimise its ability to meet the needs, demands, and preferences of institutional clients. As part of the acquisition, the company integrated MG Stover’s fund administration business into Securitize Fund Services, its wholly owned subsidiary. According to its data, at the time of writing, the subsidiary managed over USD 38 billion in assets across 715 funds.











Since the start of its operations, MG Stover has been focusing its efforts on delivering full-service fund administration for traditional financial industries, including hedge funds, venture capital, and private equity, in addition to digital asset funds.

Furthermore, as said by Securitize in a statement to Cointelegraph, the deal only applies to MG Stover’s fund administration business, not the entire company. Additionally, the company’s officials mentioned that the move seeks to solidify its institutional offering by including MG Stover’s digital asset fund administration team into Securitize Fund Services.

To further support its operations and growth, Securitize also obtained USD 48 million in a Series B fundraising round. At that time, the round saw participation from Blockchain Capital, Ava Labs, IDC Ventures, Migration Capital, and NTT Data, among others. The round came just before the launch of Securitize Markets, a marketplace developed for the trading of digital asset securities.





The growth of the tokenization sector

According to recent data, the tokenization market size has expanded substantially, increasing from USD 3.38 billion in 2024 to USD 4.13 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%. This significant growth can be attributed to mobile payment development, ecommerce evolution, data breaches, digital transformation, fraud prevention, and consumer privacy concerns.

Moreover, by 2029, the tokenization sector is projected to reach USD 10.65 billion at a CAGR of 26.8%, with the expansion being mostly linked to cross-border payments, scaling mobile and contactless payments, healthcare data security, supply chain security, and decentralised finance. In the forecasted period, upcoming trends include blockchain integration, tokenization of physical assets, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), AI and machine learning integration, as well as Tokenization-as-a-Service (TaaS).