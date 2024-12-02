SECDEX collaborates with KOINON to asset conversion between mobile money and digital assets





The partnership combines KOINON’s cryptocurrency digital payment coins (KOIN) and Stablecoins, plus their retail and payments expertise, products, and technology with SECDEX’s digital exchange, digital custody, and digital capital markets services. Integrating the KOINON and SECDEX API’s enables the KOINON mobile app and the KOIN Pay wallets to interface with SECDEX Digital Custodian, which can then be accessed by SECDEX Marketplace and SECDEX Exchange.

The partnership is fostering cross-border distribution of new African opportunities to a range of clients, enclosing payments facilitation, payments processing, remittances, and asset conversion on SECDEX Marketplace or SECDEX Exchange.

SECDEX and KOINON are also in discussions with African Governments regarding opportunities for account-based Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) development and how CBDC is linked into the ecosystem to ensure the circulation of money and cash flows. The companies are also looking at collective synergies and opportunities with Decentralised Finance (DeFI) by way of their combined technological capabilities.