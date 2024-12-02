The task force will bring together expertise from across the SEC and engage with both Commission staff and the public to address regulatory uncertainty surrounding crypto assets. Historically, the SEC has relied heavily on enforcement actions to address crypto-related activities, often using untested legal interpretations. This approach has resulted in confusion about compliance requirements and raised concerns about its impact on innovation and investor protection.

The task force will prioritise defining clear regulatory boundaries, establishing practical pathways for entities aiming for registration, and designing disclosure frameworks tailored to crypto markets. It will also focus on efficient allocation of enforcement resources.

Operating within the framework set by Congress, the task force will provide technical assistance to lawmakers as they consider legislative changes. It will also coordinate with federal agencies, such as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), as well as state and international regulators.

Acting Chairman Uyeda expressed support for the initiative, emphasising the importance of Commissioner Peirce’s leadership of the task force. He noted that the task force’s work will involve collaboration across various SEC divisions and offices.

SEC officials acknowledged the complexity of the task ahead, highlighting the need for input from a wide range of stakeholders, including investors, industry participants, and academics. They emphasised the importance of supporting a regulatory environment that protects investors, promotes market integrity, and encourages innovation.

Minimising regulatory difficulties for crypto companies

In January 2025, Reuters revealed that President Donald Trump is set to leverage his executive powers to mitigate the regulatory hurdles that crypto participants face in the US.

According to two of the sources who requested anonymity due to privacy concerns, the US president is projected to sign an executive order to develop a crypto advisory council, an idea initially presented in July 2024, which could support the Government in instituting crypto-friendly policies. The council is set to include as many as 20 members.