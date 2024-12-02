Seba launches SEBA Gold Token

According to a press release, the SEBA Gold Token will be backed with responsibly sourced gold and enable investors to have inexpensive access to the metal. The token can be used as a stable coin in the digital economy, enabling transactions, trading, and acting as a store of value protecting holders from the volatility of traditional and crypto markets. The token will enable physical delivery in amounts specified by investors and provide the holder with responsibly sourced gold.

Seba’s partners for this launch are Argor-Heraeus, a Switzerland-based metal processing company, and aXedras, a company aiming to connect and digitalise the precious metal industry.