SEBA Bank to list digital assets on SIX Swiss Exchange

This comes following a partnership with GHCO, a liquidity provider specialising in exchange traded funds. The product suite consists of Bitcoin and Ether Tracker Certificates in USD, as well as a CHF currency-hedged Bitcoin Tracker.

The Tracker Certificate on the SEBAX Crypto Asset Select Index, a digital assets market index, is also being listed. SEBAX is a combination of professional index methodology and bottom-up research. SEBA Bank´s Research unit complies with the Swiss Bankers Association research guidelines.

Digital assets are selected according to a process combining quantitative metrics and in-depth qualitative analysis. GHCO will act as the liquidity provider and market maker for the newly listed ETPs.