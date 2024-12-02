SEBA Bank to issue Gold Token





The project aims to issue a token backed by sourced gold, providing a cost-effective access to the precious metal. Together with Argor-Heraeus refinery and aXedras, a blockchain based precious metal platform, SEBA Bank seeks to promote the Swiss gold ecosystem and set a new standard in the stablecoin sector.

The SEBA Gold Token can be used as a stablecoin in the digital economy, allowing transactions settlement, trading, and act as a store-of value shielding holders from the volatility in traditional and crypto markets.