SEBA Bank starts accepting Bitcoin Cash and USD Coin

SEBA Bank´s clients can use these coins across all the services including trading, digital custody, FIAT lending against BCH collateral and earning interest on USDC. SEBA Bank continuously adds new currencies to its offering and currently provides, in terms of fiat: CHF, USD, GBP, EUR, HKD, SGD and PLN, and crypto: BTC, ETH, LTC, XLM, BCH, and USDC.

The bank’s clients benefit from fiat and digital asset payments, transfers, and card services. To access the offering, various channels such as e-banking, SEBA wallet, SEBA trade, and FIX API are available.

SEBA Bank was founded in April 2018 and it is headquartered in Zug. In August 2019, SEBA Bank received a Swiss banking and securities dealer licence. The bank supports individual, corporate and institutional clients with own accounts as well as omnibus account services including on-/off-ramping for digital exchanges and Blockchain networks.