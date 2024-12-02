SEBA Bank reveals investment solutions, introduces new crypto index

The SEBA Crypto Asset Select Index, shortly SEBAX, is a risk-optimised index with a broad market exposure of the crypto investment market. It has a self-developed methodology that addresses the pitfalls of traditional market value-weighted indices and allows optimised diversification.

Index investing is an attractive instrument for crypto currencies to achieve a broad and representative exposure with transparent diversification rules. In order to launch the index, SEBA has cooperated with Europe-based index administrator MV Index Solutions, while Gentwo Digital was also brought on board to implement the specific requirements of structuring the first investment solution.