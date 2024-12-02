SEBA Bank expands into Singapore and Hong Kong

The bank secured a banking and securities dealer license from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) in August 2019, and it currently offers services in digital and traditional finance. Its product, with the SEBAwallet app and the online banking platform, allows its customers to convert cryptocurrencies into traditional currencies and vice versa.

According to IBS Intelligence, SEBA had announced the launch of its investment solutions and the new SEBA Crypto Asset Select Index (SEBAX) for cryptographic assets in November 2019. SEBAX is a risk optimised index that aims to enable optimised diversification. Moreover, besides offering banking services to banks, asset managers, pension funds, companies, and professional private investors, SEBA Bank caters to Swiss blockchain companies and their employees.