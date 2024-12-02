SDX adopts the DTI ISO standard

The financial industry is increasingly adopting the DTI ISO standard, a unique identifier for digital ledgers, tokens, and cryptocurrencies. Regulators can use DTIs to monitor digital asset trades, ensure compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing requirements, and monitor risks associated with global stablecoins and other digital assets. ESMA has recommended the DTI as a risk management measure within the European Union's DLT Pilot program.

SDX integrates digital asset trading, settlement, and custody on a single and secure infrastructure (stock exchange and Central Security Depository). The different proposal of the SDX offering is the ‘atomic settlement’, whereby trade execution, transfer of securities, and payment synchronously take place. This single seamless workflow eliminates settlement risks for SDX clients.





About the project

SIX Digital Exchange (SDX) is the first fully regulated financial market infrastructure (FMI) for the issuance, trading, settlement, and custody of digital assets. SDX is a licensed operator of a stock exchange and central security depository (CSD) on distributed ledger technology (DLT).





The Digital Token Identifier Foundation (DTIF) is a non-profit division of Etrading Software (ETS). DTIF's mission is to provide the golden source reference data for the unique identification of digital tokens based on ISO's new standard for digital assets, ISO 24165. The DTI Foundation has issued ISO identification codes for over 1,400 of the most commonly traded digital assets.





SDX progressing step by step

In September 2021 SIX Digital Exchange (SDX) received formal approval from FINMA to operate a digital asset stock exchange and securities depository in Switzerland. This authorisation allows the company to utilise a regulated platform for trading, settlement, and custody of digital securities using distributed ledger technology. These licenses ensure adherence to Swiss standards of oversight and regulation. Having started its journey in 2018, SDX managed thus to achieve its goal of establishing an integrated DLT-based infrastructure for the digital asset market.

Further down the road, in October 2022, SDX Web3, a recently launched division of SIX Digital Exchange, successfully launched its Institutional Custody Service for Crypto Assets. This offering targets institutional clients aiming to expand their Crypto Asset operations. It enables these clients to store and transfer Crypto Assets while avoiding operational and technical intricacies.

Given SIX's role as a Financial Market Infrastructure provider, SDX Web3 ensures loss prevention, theft prevention, and adherence to AML and sanction processes. Rigorous audits of internal processes further enhance risk management.

The SDX Web3 Custody service provides secure key storage, transfer execution, and monitoring, all aligned with banking-grade compliance standards. It also features automated reporting and blockchain management.