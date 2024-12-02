Script3 launches YieldBlox





YieldBlox enables users and services to lend and borrow directly from one another without the need for third parties.

YieldBlox is the first DeFi protocol built on the Stellar blockchain. It aims to further the goal of global equitable economic access by providing money market functionality and seeks to improve the Stellar network's capital efficiency and stickiness. Stellar network participants will be able to use YieldBlox for lending, borrowing, and more without having to rely on centralized intermediaries. This will expand opportunities for borderless savings accounts, lines of credit, leveraged trading, and other exciting possibilities with the goal of growing the network's utility.

In addition, YieldBlox's novel tokenomics model serves as a tool for non-custodial platforms built on Stellar to improve their incentive and revenue models, which Script3 anticipates could grow overall network adoption. YieldBlox was made possible by Stellar Turrets, a layer-2 smart contract engine that Script3 helped develop.