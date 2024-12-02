Scotland-based Zumo partners with Modulr

The partnership will allow Zumo users in the UK to hold GBP funds within the Zumo wallet, as well as buy and sell cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). The Zumo app already allows users to own BTC and ETH on-chain, managed by private keys which only the individual can access.

The measures will be followed by the addition of a stablecoin to the Zumo platform, as well as an optimisation in its fiat-crypto exchanges. Modulr offers ‘Payments as a Service’ as an alternative to commercial and wholesale transaction banking, partnering with financial leaders including Revolut, Sage, and Liberis, and having processed over GBP 30 billion in payments to date.