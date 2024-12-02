SBVA co-leads Sketchsoft's USD 3.2 mln Series A funding

Sketchsoft aims to commercialise human-computer interaction technology for 3D sketches. SBVA jointly led the USD 3.2 million round with SV Investment, with additional participation by Bluepoint Partners.

With this funding, Sketchsoft will recruit more industry talent and explore new global markets in different fields related to 3D creation such as design, art, and entertainment. This can include technologies such as blockchain, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR).

Established in 2020, Sketchsoft is a tech-based startup that aims to reduce the complexity of existing 3D creative tools and facilitate the easier expression of ideas in 3D data. Its flagship product is Feather, a 3D sketch software that enables artists and designers to draw their concepts in 3D as easily as if they were using pen and paper.