SBI Virtual Currencies to exclusively list Ripples XRP

The newly released digital asset exchange, owned by SBI Holdings, is designed to streamline cryptocurrency trading for its institutional customers and individuals in Japan. The company originally proposed its plan for launching the exchange in late 2016 but at the time had not disclosed either the release date or which cryptocurrencies would be supported, according to Bitcoinist.

XRP is the first and the only cryptocurrency to be listed on SBI Virtual Currencies during its initial launch period, as SBI Holdings CEO and Executive Chairman, sees solid potential in the cryptocurrency. Moreover, SBI VC will also associate with the xRapid ecosystem. Ripple’s xRapid enables payment providers and financial enterprises to justify on liquidity cost and customer experience. SBI VC is among the first group of companies to apply for and receive Japan’s digital currency exchange license in November 2017.