SBI Investment invests in Bitcoin exchange Kraken

While the terms of the deal were not disclosed, Kraken said that an investment had been agreed upon with SBI. Kraken did not say when it expected the Series B round to be completed.

SBI Investment is the venture capital arm of SBI Holdings, an Internet-based financial group that reported an operating revenue of roughly USD 2 billion in 2015. The company recently announced that it would work with Ripple to establish a new company with a focus on Asian markets.

The announcement comes shortly after Kraken disclosed that it was acquiring New York Bitcoin exchange Coinsetter in an undisclosed deal.