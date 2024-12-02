Sberbank completes payment transaction using blockchain technology

The transaction used the IBM Blockchain Platform on the basis of HyperLedger Fabric. Sberbank’s partners and participants in the pilot were mobile operator MegaFon and its R&D unit MegaLabs, Alfa-Bank, and IBM, reports EWDN.com

Sberbank CIB, the corporate and investment banking business of Sberbank, organized the process of transferring money, using Sberbank’s IT infrastructure to establish a uniform transaction procedure. Sberbank and Alfa-Bank hosted the nodes of the blockchain network.

Sberbank’s interest in blockchain technology is well known after the bank become a participant in the non-commercial alliance Enterprise Ethereum. Bank officials have named the high speed of the transaction as the main benefit of using blockchain technology.

The story was first published on East-West Digital News (http://www.ewdn.com/) the international online resource on Russian digital industries.