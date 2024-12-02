Santander to offer crypto trading in Brazil

The bank plans to launch crypto-related services and could provide further news about the initiative in the company's next earnings release, in mid-October.

Santander has previously made inroads with crypto in Latin America in 2021. In March, it launched loans in Argentina for farmers collateralized with tokenized commodities in partnership with Agrotoken, an Argentina-based agricultural commodities tokenization platform.

Recently the Brazilian fintech PicPay has also announced its plans to launch a crypto exchange and a Brazilian real-tied stablecoin in 2022, while in December 2021, Mercado Libre, Latin America’s ecommerce started allowing users in Brazil to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies.