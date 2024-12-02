Samsung to focus on blockchain business opportunities via Gemini partnership

Samsung Electronics launched the Galaxy S10 in March 2019 and the phone and those released later come with the Samsung Blockchain Wallet, which supports remittance and payment based on virtual assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. The partnership with Gemini suggests that Samsung Electronics’ service has expanded to cover virtual asset trading and custody.

Furthermore, LG Electronics has become a member of the governing council of Hedera Hashgraph. The company and the global blockchain platform are planning to conduct joint research on blockchain technology and create new business opportunities together.

In 2019, LG Electronics participated in the governing council of Klaytn run by Ground X, which is a blockchain subsidiary of Kakao. LG Electronics is the only consumer electronics company in the governing council of Hedera Hashgraph, whose members include Boeing, Deutsche Telekom, Google, IBM, and Nomura Holdings.