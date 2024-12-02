Samsung SDS commercializes blockchain services

The enterprise digital financial platform is called Nexledger and can be used in other industries besides financial institutions, according to ZDnet. Furthermore, its biometric solution Nexsign has been applied, the company continued, so that participants can access various financial services with one authentication.

Besides the platform, the company also presented its blockchain-based digital identity and digital payment services, designed to offer real-time transactions on a large scale, monitor controls and partition conditions of the information within a block for security. Samsung SDS has been working with Blocko to develop blockchain for Samsung Card. The company said it has applied membership authentication service that uses blockchain digital identity technology.

Samsung began its blockchain initiative in 2015. It has invested in blockchain comoanies such as Blocko and has filed seven patents in authentication, points, and transactions in South Korea, the online publication continues.