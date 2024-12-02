Salesforce to support NFT and Web3 services

According to its website, its suite of products that make up Salesforce Web3 will help companies build, manage, and integrate NFTs into their businesses. The new platform will also include support for Web3 technologies through its customer service product Customer360.

In addition, Salesforce Web3 is rolling out Web3 Connect, an API integration that provides insight into the customer experience across Web2 and Web3 as they tap into these new technologies. Salesforce is also releasing NFT Management, a platform that allows companies to create and monitor the success of their NFT collections and blockchain data through the Salesforce interface.

Salesforce says it began testing Web3 technologies in 2022 and successfully executed 275,000 transactions while in its beta phase. Companies such as whiskey manufacturer Crown Royal, toy distributor Mattel and fashion company Scotch and Soda all tested Salesforce’s technology with their own Web3 technologies.





The company initially teased plans for integrating blockchain technologies in 2018. A year later, the business revealed its plans to integrate its own native blockchain into its CRM. More recently, Salesforce teamed up with Time magazine and Mastercard to release an NFT collection for the city of Miami, in collaboration with its mayor.





Salesforce changing lanes

This is a major move for the CRM platform. However, it seems like the company has been placing the steppingstones for this for a while. In February 2023 Santander announced it will be using Salesforce’s technology to power Santander Navigator, its digital platform designed to help UK businesses expand internationally.

The platform, launched in 2022, brings together an international ecosystem of expertise and knowledge to help businesses overcome trade-related obstacles and to understand the various attributes of doing business in a new market. These features are delivered via one ‘easy to use’ online system for all UK companies.

Back in July 2022 UK-based identity verification, fraud prevention, and KYC/AML compliance provider Sumsub updated its offering by launching it on Salesforce AppExchange. With this move, clients can now onboard their users with Sumsub’s digital verification solution. Different types of checks are available including those for ID documents, liveness, video identification, KYB, proof of address, etc. All of this can be set to the business’ specific needs.

Salesforce AppExchange, an enterprise cloud marketplace, helps companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market, and grow their business. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customisable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve business challenges.