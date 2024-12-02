Russian payment processing companies form blockchain consortium

The group includes QIWI, B&N Bank, Khanty-Mansiysk Otkritie Bank, Tinkoff Bank, MDM Bank, and professional services firm Accenture. The announcement was made on the July 1st 2016, during the 25th International Financial Congress in St. Petersburg, hosted by Russia’s central bank and held between June 29th and July 1st.

The participants have discussed the development of blockchain proofs-of-concept, focusing on work on joint research and policy outreach and the creation of technology standards. The group intends to take a proactive approach in working with domestic regulators and policymakers, according to coindesk.com.

The Russian blockchain consortium comes months after QIWI expressed its wish to create “Russia’s R3CEV”, making a reference to the financial services consortium focused on blockchain and distributed ledger development that has more than 40 institutions among its membership.