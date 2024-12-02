Russia to test a prototype of the digital ruble





The prototype of the platform for using the digital ruble is scheduled to be ready in December 2021. The experiment of the launch of the digital currency will be carried out in several stages, expanding the list of operations and increasing the number of participants in the project.

The corresponding legislative changes are expected to begin to be implemented from January 2022, in parallel with the experiment. There will be introduced modifications to at least eight federal laws and five codes: civil, tax, budgetary, criminal, and administrative.

The new form of currency should act as a means of payment, value estimation and savings, just like the usual money.