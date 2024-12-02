Russia to legalise crypto mining

The monetary authority in Moscow is now ready to back the legalization of crypto mining under the condition that Russian miners are obliged to sell the coins they obtain in the process outside the country.

The central bank has been the hardline voice in the ongoing discussions on the future of cryptocurrencies in Russia, proposing a blanket ban on most related activities earlier this year, including mining. However, facing opposition from other government institutions and having to deal with financial restrictions imposed over the war in Ukraine, its position has started to change.

Crypto payments can be permitted if they don’t ‘penetrate’ the Russian financial system, as representatives state. While mining would not fall under the responsibility of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR), it is one of the ways to acquire cryptocurrency, in the form of fees for the validation of crypto transactions performed by miners.