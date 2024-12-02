Russia blocks access to 13 cryptocurrency trading sites

Authorities plan to regulate cryptocurrencies and ICOs with a draft bill expected to be ready by mid-2018. Until then, Roskomnadzor, the Internet and telecom regulator, decided to block access to 13 websites “trading cryptocurrencies or spreading information about it,”

The central bank will try to get other additional websites banned and over the past few weeks, Russian officials questioned the legitimacy of crypto-trading and banned the use of bitcoin for settlements in the country.

“Anonymous payment systems and cryptocurrencies, including the most famous one, bitcoin, have gained some traction, but they are a money substitute that cannot be used for transactions — neither by individuals nor by legal entities” stated the Prosecutor’s General Office.

The story was first published on East-West Digital News (http://www.ewdn.com/) the international online resource on Russian digital industries.