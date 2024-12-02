RosEvroBank trials blockchain for remote customer identification

The prototype system intends to change the market distribution of banking services. In addition, it works on the way open-bank customers’ access products and services of third-party banks that are participating in the inter-bank consortium, without the need for a personal visit for identification. The solutions are based on cloud platform Azure Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) from Microsoft.

Furthermore, the prototype system will enable customers to remotely identify other credit organizations. Customers will use the services and products of other banks without the need to visit offices. With the initiative, the user gets access to a wide range of banking services through a single login window.

The pilot testing will be conducted in the first quarter of the year 2017 after which, the bank has planned to introduce the system into commercial operation.