Romania: ZebraPay partners Coinzone to enable Bitcoin payments at over 1000 kiosks

With the implementation of Coinzone in ZebraPay terminals, customers can now use Bitcoin for acquiring a wide range of products and services such as paying bills, vignettes, recharge pre-paid phone cards, make online payments or acquire tickets and monthly subscriptions to various magazines.

The Coinzone solution includes an online check-out page available in over 11 languages, integration with top online shopping carts such as Magento, Prestashop and WooCommerce, mobile Point-of-Sale apps for Android and iPad/iPhone and a versatile API for custom integrations. Customers can also manage their Bitcoin payments from anywhere and anytime, at the office, at home or on the move with a dashboard and reporting tools optimised for mobile devices.